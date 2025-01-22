Previous
Come Sail Away - B&W by photohoot
Photo 366

Come Sail Away - B&W

Originally I thought it was an old spice shaving mug, but now I am thinking Cuttysark whiskey glass. My guess in the 70's.

Doing this in black and white for bw-95 challenge.
22nd January 2025

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
