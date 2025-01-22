Sign up
Photo 366
Come Sail Away - B&W
Originally I thought it was an old spice shaving mug, but now I am thinking Cuttysark whiskey glass. My guess in the 70's.
Doing this in black and white for bw-95 challenge.
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
0
0
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
1252
photos
114
followers
51
following
100% complete
View this month »
361
362
363
364
365
366
367
368
Latest from all albums
366
758
96
367
759
368
760
97
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
AFK
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
24th January 2025 8:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
glass
,
cuttysark
,
@photohoot
,
bw-95
