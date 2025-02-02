Sign up
Photo 374
Men at Work
Looking closely, I see a line of men, bending forward, working. Makes me think of Pictographs. Leaf art is amazing.
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
Wendy
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
decay
leaf
veins
pictograph
@photohoot
reticulated-venation
Kelly Ann Gray
I see it!! Wow!
February 3rd, 2025
Tink
Is that a money tree all dried up? I know the feeling. I do see the men. That is pretty cool. Nice eye.
February 3rd, 2025
Jessica Eby
I see it! To me it looks like they are picking fruit or tilling soil or something.
February 3rd, 2025
