Photo 376
Late Bloomer
This was planted last Spring. We thought our weather caused it to die. Wrong we were. Sometimes people and plants just need a little more love to grow.
Love thy neighbor and plants :-)
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
Wendy
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Susan Wakely
It certainly looks healthy.
February 5th, 2025
