Photo 377
Look Into the Crystal Ball
I'm fighting the urge to say what I see. I can say that I've elevated the disappointing extension tubes to Promising Extension Tubes.
Try not to laugh, but I am going to dive into ICM with the extension tubes.
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
Wendy
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me
water
grass
macro
drops
dew
extension-tube
@photohoot
