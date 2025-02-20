Previous
The Green Mile by photohoot
The Green Mile

I missed out on the opportunities and images when I first picked up a camera. I thought overcast days were not optimal, subpar, lackluster, deficient, below average, unsatisfactory for photography. Now, I rejoice.
@photohoot
vaidas ace
Deep green
February 20th, 2025  
Tink
St Patty's day tunnel of love ;-)
