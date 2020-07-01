Next
Santa by photohoot
Santa

Continuing the 'Christmas in July' theme for the day.
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Dave ace
Nice ti see Santa enjoying his time off. The red pops beautifylly.
July 1st, 2024  
Wendy ace
@darchibald Thanks Dave. Santa will remember your kind words and fav. ;-)
July 1st, 2024  
