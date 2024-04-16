Sign up
122 / 365
Anger Management WWYD-228
WWYD-228 Is a fun competition where you edit the original image as you please.
This edit uses two of my own along with the original.
I don't wish to win, but I love me some bad Photoshop.
Join in the fun.
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
4
1
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
445
photos
50
followers
58
following
37% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
The Crypt
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
anger
@photohoot
bad-photoshop
wwyd-228
Karen
ace
Thank you for entering, Wendy! Very intriguing concept you’ve explored here.
May 2nd, 2024
Wendy
ace
@cocokinetic
Thank you for noticing. It's a joy to participate in WWYD
May 2nd, 2024
Karen
ace
@photohoot
The more I look at it, the more I resonate with it. Well done.
May 2nd, 2024
Wendy
ace
@cocokinetic
You are too kind. Bless you.
May 2nd, 2024
