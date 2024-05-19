Left Behind

The sands that once held dear

The weight of feet, the whispers near

Now lay abandoned, empty and still

A silent witness to a fatal thrill



The story told in worn leather's crease

Of memories made, of laughter's release

But now, the silence screams of pain

A grave where innocence was slain



The beach where joy and love did meet

Is stained with blood, so bitter sweet

The sound of waves, a mournful sigh

Echoes a final lullaby



Sunsets on the sandals left bent,

life cut short, true love, spent

A poignant reminder of youth so bold

A murder's stain, for passerby's to behold.



I made that up

I have no clues

who left behind

this pair of shoes