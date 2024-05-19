Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
154 / 365
Left Behind
The sands that once held dear
The weight of feet, the whispers near
Now lay abandoned, empty and still
A silent witness to a fatal thrill
The story told in worn leather's crease
Of memories made, of laughter's release
But now, the silence screams of pain
A grave where innocence was slain
The beach where joy and love did meet
Is stained with blood, so bitter sweet
The sound of waves, a mournful sigh
Echoes a final lullaby
Sunsets on the sandals left bent,
life cut short, true love, spent
A poignant reminder of youth so bold
A murder's stain, for passerby's to behold.
I made that up
I have no clues
who left behind
this pair of shoes
19th May 2024
19th May 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
498
photos
55
followers
59
following
42% complete
View this month »
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
Latest from all albums
152
153
154
188
153
155
154
189
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
The Crypt
Camera
NEX-3N
Taken
18th May 2024 5:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
litter
,
sandals
,
not-mine
,
@photohoot
,
left-behind
,
curse-1
Dave
ace
Poignant image with wonderful words. Nice in black and white.
May 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close