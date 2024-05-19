Previous
Left Behind by photohoot
154 / 365

Left Behind

The sands that once held dear
The weight of feet, the whispers near
Now lay abandoned, empty and still
A silent witness to a fatal thrill

The story told in worn leather's crease
Of memories made, of laughter's release
But now, the silence screams of pain
A grave where innocence was slain

The beach where joy and love did meet
Is stained with blood, so bitter sweet
The sound of waves, a mournful sigh
Echoes a final lullaby

Sunsets on the sandals left bent,
life cut short, true love, spent
A poignant reminder of youth so bold
A murder's stain, for passerby's to behold.

I made that up
I have no clues
who left behind
this pair of shoes
19th May 2024 19th May 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
42% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dave ace
Poignant image with wonderful words. Nice in black and white.
May 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise