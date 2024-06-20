Sign up
187 / 365
Mystery Door II
1994
Somewhere in Europe
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
598
photos
65
followers
62
following
Tags
door
,
castle
,
historical
,
@photohoot
Casablanca
ace
Methinks you need to put your pictures into albums with titles and dates LOL. Mind you, I only went digital in 2007 so everything before that was on prints and negatives and there are definitely some I can stare at now and say "where in the world was that?"
Nice door, by the way!
June 20th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@casablanca
I did when I was younger. When my father died I tossed everything in the dumpster. I sold my darkroom equipment and went on a sabbatical. I am lucky I kept these. It's ok. After 30 years they are like taking a trip without going anywhere. :-)
June 20th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
@photohoot
Oh bless you, clearly rough times for you. ❤️
Lovely to be rediscovering them again then.
June 20th, 2024
