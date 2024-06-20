Previous
Mystery Door II by photohoot
Mystery Door II

1994

Somewhere in Europe
Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Casablanca ace
Methinks you need to put your pictures into albums with titles and dates LOL. Mind you, I only went digital in 2007 so everything before that was on prints and negatives and there are definitely some I can stare at now and say "where in the world was that?"

Nice door, by the way!
June 20th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@casablanca I did when I was younger. When my father died I tossed everything in the dumpster. I sold my darkroom equipment and went on a sabbatical. I am lucky I kept these. It's ok. After 30 years they are like taking a trip without going anywhere. :-)
June 20th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@photohoot Oh bless you, clearly rough times for you. ❤️
Lovely to be rediscovering them again then.
June 20th, 2024  
