194 / 365
Tomb of St. Coloman
Melk Abbey
Lower Austria -1994
Coloman of Stockerau was an Irish saint. While on pilgrimage to the Holy Land, he was mistaken for a spy and tortured, then hanged near Vienna.
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
