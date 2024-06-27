Previous
Tomb of St. Coloman by photohoot
Tomb of St. Coloman

Melk Abbey
Lower Austria -1994

Coloman of Stockerau was an Irish saint. While on pilgrimage to the Holy Land, he was mistaken for a spy and tortured, then hanged near Vienna.

