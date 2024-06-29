Sign up
Previous
196 / 365
What Light Through Yonder Window Breaks
Arise, fair sun, and kill the envious moon
-Shakespeare
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
0
0
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
623
photos
68
followers
68
following
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
The Crypt
Camera
Scanner
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
sun
,
castle
,
historical
,
shakespeare
,
europe
,
@photohoot
