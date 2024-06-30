Sign up
197 / 365
Soldiers of the Great War
1994 - Europe
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
Wendy
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me
Photo Details
Tags
death
,
grave
,
tombstones
,
unknown
,
europe
,
soldiers
,
@photohoot
,
great-war
