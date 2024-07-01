Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
199 / 365
Panes of the Past
The Ca' d'Zan at The Ringling in Sarasota Florida has colored glass panes throughout all its windows, which create an enchanting effect.
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
651
photos
74
followers
65
following
56% complete
View this month »
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
Latest from all albums
203
204
205
238
205
206
239
206
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
The Crypt
Camera
NEX-3N
Taken
9th September 2013 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
historical
,
florida
,
ringling
,
sarasota
,
window-panes
,
@photohoot
,
ca'
,
d'zan
Casablanca
ace
I am LOVING those colours. It's like being inside a multi coloured ice lolly. Gorgeous and Summery.
July 8th, 2024
Barb
ace
So pretty and inviting!
July 8th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@casablanca
That is what it is like inside. I wish I had taken more wide angle shots. Thanks so much for your continual support. It is noticed and appreciated. 🙏🏻💛
July 8th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@bjywamer
Thanks Barb. The Ca' d'Zan at The Ringling invites you💛
July 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close