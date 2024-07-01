Previous
Panes of the Past by photohoot
199 / 365

Panes of the Past

The Ca' d'Zan at The Ringling in Sarasota Florida has colored glass panes throughout all its windows, which create an enchanting effect.
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Wendy

@photohoot
Casablanca ace
I am LOVING those colours. It's like being inside a multi coloured ice lolly. Gorgeous and Summery.
July 8th, 2024  
Barb ace
So pretty and inviting!
July 8th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@casablanca That is what it is like inside. I wish I had taken more wide angle shots. Thanks so much for your continual support. It is noticed and appreciated. 🙏🏻💛
July 8th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@bjywamer Thanks Barb. The Ca' d'Zan at The Ringling invites you💛
July 8th, 2024  
