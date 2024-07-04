Sign up
Previous
201 / 365
View at Ca' d'Zan
Mediterranean revival residence in Sarasota, Florida, adjacent to Sarasota Bay. Cà d'Zan was built in the mid-1920s as the winter retreat of the American circus mogul, entrepreneur, and art collector John Ringling and his wife Mable Burton Ringling.
Image taken in 2013
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
1
1
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
637
photos
69
followers
68
following
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
The Crypt
Camera
NEX-3N
Taken
9th September 2013 12:31pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bay
,
florida
,
ringling
,
sarasota
,
@photohoot
,
ca'-d'zan
Dee L.
ace
Beautiful, looks so refreshing. I love photos within photos. It's a two for one!
July 4th, 2024
