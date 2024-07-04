Previous
View at Ca' d'Zan by photohoot
View at Ca' d'Zan

Mediterranean revival residence in Sarasota, Florida, adjacent to Sarasota Bay. Cà d'Zan was built in the mid-1920s as the winter retreat of the American circus mogul, entrepreneur, and art collector John Ringling and his wife Mable Burton Ringling.

Image taken in 2013
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Wendy

@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Dee L. ace
Beautiful, looks so refreshing. I love photos within photos. It's a two for one!
July 4th, 2024  
