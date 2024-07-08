Mabel's Secret Garden

The Secret Garden, just north of Ca’ d’Zan, holds a poignant historical significance. It was initially tended to by Mable, who received plants and cuttings from friends and neighbors during her winters at Ca’ d’Zan. After Mable’s passing, the garden fell into neglect, but thanks to the efforts of volunteers from the Sarasota Garden Club, it has been brought back to life. Now, visitors can explore this vibrant space adorned with colorful bromeliads, succulents, variegated bougainvillea, and other Florida-friendly plants. However, just beyond the Secret Garden lies a private enclosure where Mable and John, along with John’s sister Ida Ringling North, are laid to rest, adding a tinge of sadness to the garden’s historical excitement.



At the time of my visit the garden was mostly dead and waiting for spring, so I looked up to capture Mabel's view of the sky.