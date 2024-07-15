Previous
Water Colors by photohoot
213 / 365

Water Colors

The Ca' d'Zan at The Ringling in Sarasota Florida has colored glass panes throughout all its windows, which create an enchanting effect.
15th July 2024

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Photo Details

