Juliana of Nicomedia

The legend is that she was the daughter of an illustrious pagan named Africanus, born in Nicomedia; and as a child was betrothed to the Senator Eleusius, one of the emperor's advisors. Her father was hostile to the Christians. However, while keeping this to herself, Juliana had been baptized as a Christian. When the time of her wedding approached, Juliana refused to be married. Her father urged her not to break her engagement, but when she refused to obey him, he handed her over to the Governor, her former fiancé. Once more, Eleusius asked Juliana to marry him, but she again refused.



Juliana was beheaded after suffering torture in 304, during the persecution of Maximian. It is said that her torture included being partially burned in flames and plunged into a boiling pot of oil, before finally being beheaded.



It is only a guess that this carving is of Saint Juliana. No one can confirm or deny it.