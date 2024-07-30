Sign up
Previous
228 / 365
Blind Monkey Begging
Blind Monkey Begging, calling card holder, was a regular in the Barnum household. It was the place for people to drop their calling cards.
It now is in the exhibit in the Circus Museum - John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art - Sarasota, Florida, US
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
Wendy
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Photo Details
Album
The Crypt
Camera
NEX-3N
Taken
22nd August 2013 10:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
monkey
,
blind
,
ringling
,
@photohoot
