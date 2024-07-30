Previous
Blind Monkey Begging by photohoot
228 / 365

Blind Monkey Begging

Blind Monkey Begging, calling card holder, was a regular in the Barnum household. It was the place for people to drop their calling cards.
It now is in the exhibit in the Circus Museum - John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art - Sarasota, Florida, US
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
62% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise