230 / 365
230 / 365
Nick and Thomas
Yesterday, this handsome young man turned 23.
He is one of two special gifts God gave me to grow.
This month I'll be posting old images of people in my Crypt album.
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
2
0
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me
724
photos
76
followers
67
following
63% complete
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
230
262
229
228
230
263
229
230
231
Views
5
5
Comments
2
2
Album
The Crypt
train
,
child
,
nick
,
kid
,
son
,
thomas
,
@photohoot
Casablanca
ace
Same age as my son :) Hope he had a lovely birthday. Super photo
August 1st, 2024
Barb
ace
Sweet photo! Happy birthday to Nick! :-)
August 1st, 2024
