Previous
231 / 365
Respect the Vet
A vet of many wars and now resting in peace. Thank you for your service, sir.
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Photo Details
Album
The Crypt
Tags
veteran
@photohoot
final-portrait
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic😊
August 2nd, 2024
