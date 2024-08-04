Sign up
Jay
Jay, a recovering drug addict I met at Fort Myers Beach. He said he never looked good in pictures. I proved him wrong. Hope he is doing well wherever he is now.
4th August 2024
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
The Crypt
