237 / 365
Two Strangers at a Gathering
One of my favorite accents is Hindi-Urdu. I love the tone and will try to impersonate when the opportunity arises. These lovely expressions are the result of me showing off my best imitation. He was great at helping improve. Very nice people.
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Tags
portrait
,
@photohoot
