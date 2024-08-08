Previous
Two Strangers at a Gathering
237 / 365

Two Strangers at a Gathering

One of my favorite accents is Hindi-Urdu. I love the tone and will try to impersonate when the opportunity arises. These lovely expressions are the result of me showing off my best imitation. He was great at helping improve. Very nice people.
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

