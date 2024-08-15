Previous
We Can Do Better by photohoot
We Can Do Better

15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Rob Z ace
Such a sad social comment -just as applicable over here too.
August 15th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@robz Good news is he has since past away and is finally resting in peace. The bad news, this is a very old image and nothing has changed.... makes me shake my head. Thank you for noticing him.
August 15th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
difficult call Wendy , the "homeless charities" in the UK advise us not to give money to people on the street , they tell us to offer them food , drinks , clothing etc. ...as most money would be used to "feed a drugs habit" !!!
August 15th, 2024  
