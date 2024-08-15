Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
244 / 365
We Can Do Better
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
767
photos
76
followers
66
following
66% complete
View this month »
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
244
Latest from all albums
243
242
277
244
243
245
278
244
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
The Crypt
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XTi
Taken
9th May 2007 11:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
vet
,
homeless
,
veteran
,
@photohoot
Rob Z
ace
Such a sad social comment -just as applicable over here too.
August 15th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@robz
Good news is he has since past away and is finally resting in peace. The bad news, this is a very old image and nothing has changed.... makes me shake my head. Thank you for noticing him.
August 15th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
difficult call Wendy , the "homeless charities" in the UK advise us not to give money to people on the street , they tell us to offer them food , drinks , clothing etc. ...as most money would be used to "feed a drugs habit" !!!
August 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close