Family

Left to right; Mike, Michael, Willie, Julie and in the front, Baily.

Mike is my sister's first born. She gave him up for adoption and was found by me doing dna testing. His son is to his right. Willie is my sister's youngest . He is a special boy with special needs. Julie is next. She is an angel but doesn't see it.. This is when they all met for the first time.

Family is not always perfect, but forgiveness is. Forgive, let go. Live.