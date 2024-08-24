Martha

If one looks at Martha's hat and instantly hates her, they are the problem. She is one of the nicest strangers I have ever met. She gives back to her community, always has a smile on her face and yet can often be threatened, shunned and belittled because of her hat. We need more Marthas, people that don't hate solely on a person's political beliefs. Trump once said, 'there are good people on both sides' . He was not talking about neo natzies, he was talking about normal people that just happened to be there trying to protect a historical landmark.. I encourage all to find peace and resist hate. Don't believe everything on the news. Both sides have very good people.