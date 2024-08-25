Sign up
254 / 365
Elvis Lives
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
The Crypt
Canon PowerShot SD1100 IS
27th March 2010 1:57pm
portrait
street
elvis
Corinne C
ace
Great find!
He has the costume right :-)
August 28th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Immediately started mumbling in Elvis, gold!
August 28th, 2024
