Previous
298 / 365
Come Play With Me
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
4
2
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
View this month »
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
The Crypt
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
8th October 2024 6:37am
Tags
baby
,
doll
,
halloween
,
@photohoot
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Creepy cool!
October 8th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@aikiuser
Thank you. Purchased it for 19 and sold for $50. Upscale those old dolls.
October 8th, 2024
Juergen
Very creepy
October 8th, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@photohoot
Perfect—I love repurposing fun items!
October 8th, 2024
