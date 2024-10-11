Sign up
Previous
301 / 365
Bad Photoshop
Two old images meshed together for a new one.
11th October 2024
11th Oct 24
1
1
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
936
photos
89
followers
75
following
82% complete
294
295
296
297
298
299
300
301
299
333
300
299
334
301
300
301
Tags
portrait
,
baby
,
homemade
,
costume
,
sew
,
tink
,
@photohoot
,
bad-photoshop
Dave
ace
I wouldn't say bad. Better than I could do.
October 11th, 2024
