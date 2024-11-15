Sign up
214 / 365
Lift Off
Nice on black, better to see the drops of water.
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Photo Details
9
2
1
The Crypt
ILCE-6000
15th November 2024 7:10am
bird
fly
wild
avian
lift-off
@photohoot
Mark Prince
ace
Yes, works very well on black.
November 15th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@markp
Thanks Mark. You rock :-)
November 15th, 2024
