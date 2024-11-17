Sign up
216 / 365
Glamour Shots
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
3
2
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
1042
photos
94
followers
58
following
Tags
dog
,
portrait
,
puppy
,
papillon
,
@photohoot
Dave
ace
She is totes ab fab.
November 17th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@darchibald
Thanks Dave. We are working on the catwalk next. ;-)
November 17th, 2024
Rick Aubin
ace
This is solid gold! Amazing work!!!
November 17th, 2024
