Three Little Kittens by photohoot
Three Little Kittens

The mom dropped these off on her way to go galavanting around town with the local hooligans. She didn't return.

The Vet said they were healthy and now they all have new homes for the New Year.

22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

Jo ace
They are gorgeous. So glad they all have homes to go to. Fav
November 22nd, 2024  
Barb ace
Darling capture! So happy for these three kitties! :-)
November 22nd, 2024  
