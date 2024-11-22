Sign up
Previous
51 / 365
Three Little Kittens
The mom dropped these off on her way to go galavanting around town with the local hooligans. She didn't return.
The Vet said they were healthy and now they all have new homes for the New Year.
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
2
2
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Photo Details
Album
The Crypt
Camera
SM-G930U
Taken
22nd November 2024 8:09am
Tags
animal
,
cat
,
pet
,
homeless
,
kittens
,
@photohoot
Jo
ace
They are gorgeous. So glad they all have homes to go to. Fav
November 22nd, 2024
Barb
ace
Darling capture! So happy for these three kitties! :-)
November 22nd, 2024
