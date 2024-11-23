Sign up
Previous
52 / 365
Rubber Ducky Doomed
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
5
5
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
50
310
51
311
696
52
312
697
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
The Crypt
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XTi
Taken
23rd November 2024 8:55am
aligator
rubber-ducky
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely shot
November 23rd, 2024
Babs
ace
Uh Oh. Bet it doesn't taste as good as the real thing though.
November 23rd, 2024
Jackie Snider
Great picture (funny)!
November 23rd, 2024
Tink
i enjoy gator bites, just not bites of a gator.
November 23rd, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Great catch!
November 23rd, 2024
