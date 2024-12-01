Previous
Counting My Blessings

This is the perfect time to count your blessings. These two are at the tippy top of my list.

Taken Christmas Eve, 2006
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Wendy

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo❤️😊
December 1st, 2024  
Jo ace
Love this Wendy. You can feel the excitement!
December 1st, 2024  
Mark Prince ace
It wasn't me. It was him !
December 1st, 2024  
