Previous
60 / 365
Counting My Blessings
This is the perfect time to count your blessings. These two are at the tippy top of my list.
Taken Christmas Eve, 2006
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
3
0
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Photo Details
Tags
kids
baby
blessings
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo❤️😊
December 1st, 2024
Jo
ace
Love this Wendy. You can feel the excitement!
December 1st, 2024
Mark Prince
ace
It wasn't me. It was him !
December 1st, 2024
