Counting My Blessings 6 by photohoot
65 / 365

Counting My Blessings 6

Who can't use an extra hand?
Ask and you shall receive.
God is great and a bit of a comedian.

If you know, you know.

6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
17% complete

