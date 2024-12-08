Previous
Counting My Blessings 8 by photohoot
67 / 365

Counting My Blessings 8

Four times they have gone to the Superbowl and four times they have lost. Consistency is not always a good thing.

Cursed, maybe. They are still in the running, so I count my blessings.
8th December 2024 8th Dec 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
18% complete

Cliff McFarlane ace
Beautiful surreal image. The whole of life: keep on trying
December 9th, 2024  
