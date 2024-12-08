Sign up
Previous
67 / 365
Counting My Blessings 8
Four times they have gone to the Superbowl and four times they have lost. Consistency is not always a good thing.
Cursed, maybe. They are still in the running, so I count my blessings.
8th December 2024
8th Dec 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Photo Details
Tags
tv
,
football
,
buffalo
,
bills
,
blessings
,
icm
,
buffalo-bills
,
curse-8
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Beautiful surreal image. The whole of life: keep on trying
December 9th, 2024
