Previous
68 / 365
Counting My Blessings 9
Not feeling like putting up ornaments? Use bokeh to put them up. It is a blessing. Nothing to put away except the lights.
9th December 2024
9th Dec 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Tags
tree
,
lights
,
bokeh
,
blessings
,
@photohoot
