74 / 365
Counting My Blessings 15
Early morning double rainbow is surely a blessing.
15th December 2024
15th Dec 24
1
1
Wendy
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Tags
rainbow
,
lens-flare
,
double-rainbow
,
@photohoot
Tink
a blessing for sure. fav
December 15th, 2024
