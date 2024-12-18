Sign up
Previous
77 / 365
Counting My Blessings 18
I still have three usable fingers on my right hand.
I finally had a doctors appointment for getting SSI. He asked me why I waited so long. I shrugged and said. 'Patience is a virtue?'. He said I would have qualified years ago.
Still not approved, but is looking better. Hopefully in 2025 I can list SSI payments among my blessings.
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
2
2
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
1138
photos
106
followers
55
following
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
721
76
722
336
1
337
77
2
Tink
i can see several blessings. the biggest one is still being in the running for SSI and not getting a denial. power on.
December 18th, 2024
Jo
ace
Hoe it all works out for you
December 18th, 2024
