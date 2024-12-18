Previous
Counting My Blessings 18 by photohoot
77 / 365

Counting My Blessings 18

I still have three usable fingers on my right hand.

I finally had a doctors appointment for getting SSI. He asked me why I waited so long. I shrugged and said. 'Patience is a virtue?'. He said I would have qualified years ago.

Still not approved, but is looking better. Hopefully in 2025 I can list SSI payments among my blessings.
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
21% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Tink
i can see several blessings. the biggest one is still being in the running for SSI and not getting a denial. power on.
December 18th, 2024  
Jo ace
Hoe it all works out for you
December 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact