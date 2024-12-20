Previous
Counting My Blessings 20 by photohoot
79 / 365

Counting My Blessings 20

For all my 365 family. You have inspired, encouraged, and made this year sparkle. I am grateful for each of you.

Wishing you all a very merry Christmas.
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
21% complete

