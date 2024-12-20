Sign up
Previous
79 / 365
Counting My Blessings 20
For all my 365 family. You have inspired, encouraged, and made this year sparkle. I am grateful for each of you.
Wishing you all a very merry Christmas.
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
1145
photos
106
followers
56
following
Tags
white
,
flower
,
weed
,
wish
,
blessings
,
@photohoot
