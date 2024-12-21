Previous
Counting My Blessings by photohoot
80 / 365

Counting My Blessings

Grateful nobody has shot an eye out (I Googled it). Also, the movie is a blessing I will be enjoying for the 10th time tonight.

Thanks for counting blessings with me. Sometimes it can be difficult to find them, but they are there for all of us.
Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
