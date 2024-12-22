Sign up
Counting My Blessings 22
By rubbing the center and sending out prayers, all my anxiety melts away.
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Tags
cross
,
handmade
,
blessing
,
wood-carving
,
fiveplustwo-handmade
Tink
beautiful image, but I did laugh ar your wonky finger photobomb. nice on black
December 22nd, 2024
