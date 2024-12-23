Sign up
82 / 365
82 / 365
Counting My Blessings 23
We acquired this flag when my Matt helped an elderly couple hang Christmas lights. He than gave them his number and told them to call if they ever need help. He would not accept payment, so they gifted him this.
Long exposure
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
2
0
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
@photohoot
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
December 23rd, 2024
Purdey
ace
Makes for a great long exposure shot and a lovely story.
December 23rd, 2024
