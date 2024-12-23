Counting My Blessings 23

Previous
We acquired this flag when my Matt helped an elderly couple hang Christmas lights. He than gave them his number and told them to call if they ever need help. He would not accept payment, so they gifted him this.

Long exposure
Joan Robillard
Very nice
December 23rd, 2024  
Purdey
Makes for a great long exposure shot and a lovely story.
December 23rd, 2024  
