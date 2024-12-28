Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
87 / 365
Counting My Blessings 28
Those are tears of joy in her eye. She turns 20 in 2025. A blessing that she still smiles at me as well as gets me where I am going.
28th December 2024
28th Dec 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
1179
photos
106
followers
59
following
23% complete
View this month »
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
Latest from all albums
86
732
346
11
347
733
12
87
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
The Crypt
Camera
Pixel 7 Pro
Taken
28th December 2024 1:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
car
,
rain
,
aging
,
blessing
,
@photohoot
Tink
she know the secrets no one else knows. one more year and she can have a drink ;-)
December 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close