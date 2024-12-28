Previous
Counting My Blessings 28 by photohoot
Counting My Blessings 28

Those are tears of joy in her eye. She turns 20 in 2025. A blessing that she still smiles at me as well as gets me where I am going.
28th December 2024 28th Dec 24

Wendy

@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Tink
she know the secrets no one else knows. one more year and she can have a drink ;-)
December 28th, 2024  
