Previous
Counting My Blessings 29 by photohoot
88 / 365

Counting My Blessings 29

Willing to accept me and not attempt to change me, he carries my baggage as if it was a high priced Louis Vuitton, smiling the whole time.
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Worth his weight in gold.
December 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact