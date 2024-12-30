Previous
Counting My Blessings 30 by photohoot
89 / 365

Counting My Blessings 30

Not my car. It's a blessing.

Someone takes "Highway to Hell" to the extreme.
30th December 2024

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
@photohoot
24% complete

Oli Lindenskov
Good is wass you😊👍
December 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Ouch.
December 30th, 2024  
