Counting My Blessings 31
For 5+2 and the fiveplustwo-resolutions challenge. Found this on my cell phone and can use it today. I hope you all have a great New Year's Eve and wake up without a hangover. It is my resolution and a blessing that we all can appreciate. Be safe.
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
The Crypt
Camera
Pixel 7 Pro
Taken
8th February 2024 6:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
selfie
,
blessing
,
@photohoot
,
fiveplustwo-resolutions
