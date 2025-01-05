Sign up
91 / 365
It's Alive
I thought my blessings ended, but to my surprise I was able to repair my aging laptop.
I've have name it Frankenstein. Parts of many, some original.
If it can make it to the Summer it will turn 16 years old.
Now I have more time to think about a new one.
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Tags
laptop
,
computer
,
blessing
,
frankenstein
,
@photohoot
