It's Alive by photohoot
91 / 365

It's Alive

I thought my blessings ended, but to my surprise I was able to repair my aging laptop.

I've have name it Frankenstein. Parts of many, some original.

If it can make it to the Summer it will turn 16 years old.

Now I have more time to think about a new one.
Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Latest from all albums

