93 / 365
Olive in Snow
Or is it? The weather has been overcast, wet, and dreary. We don't get snow in Apopka, Florida, but we do get blown out skies with the right settings. It is a blessing one must seek out and create. Create your blessings.
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Photo Details
11
4
5
The Crypt
ILCE-6000
Taken: 17th January 2025 4:28pm
snow
olive
florida
blessing
@photohoot
blownout
Barb
ace
Really lovely, Wendy! Well done!
January 18th, 2025
Francoise
ace
Nicely preserved color in the leaves
January 18th, 2025
Jo
ace
This is beautiful Wendy Fav
January 18th, 2025
Tink
great shot. it does look like snow.
January 18th, 2025
