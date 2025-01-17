Previous
Olive in Snow by photohoot
93 / 365

Olive in Snow

Or is it? The weather has been overcast, wet, and dreary. We don't get snow in Apopka, Florida, but we do get blown out skies with the right settings. It is a blessing one must seek out and create. Create your blessings.
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
25% complete

Barb ace
Really lovely, Wendy! Well done!
January 18th, 2025  
Francoise ace
Nicely preserved color in the leaves
January 18th, 2025  
Jo ace
This is beautiful Wendy Fav
January 18th, 2025  
Tink
great shot. it does look like snow.
January 18th, 2025  
