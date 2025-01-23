Previous
Mulberry by photohoot
96 / 365

Mulberry

To some the weather is a curse, but to the mulberry tree, it is a blessing.
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

Wendy

@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
