96 / 365
Mulberry
To some the weather is a curse, but to the mulberry tree, it is a blessing.
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
26% complete
View this month »
Album
The Crypt
Camera
ZV-E10
Taken
23rd January 2025 8:32am
Tags
tree
,
plant
,
blessing
,
mulberry
,
@photohoot
