Previous
114 / 365
Succulent Success
I can't recall who had the succulent flower shot, but I remember commenting about mine never looking as lovely as her shot. I guess the plant was listening ;-) Not the best shot by far, but a sight I've never seen, so here it is.
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
1
2
📸🦉 Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
The Crypt
Camera
ZV-E10
Taken
4th March 2025 8:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
garden
,
seed
,
succulent
,
extension-tube
,
meike
,
@photohoot
,
adapter-ring
Tink
such a delicate little thing.
March 4th, 2025
